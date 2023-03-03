Canaccord Genuity Group Increases ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target to GBX 180

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ME Group International Stock Performance

MEGP opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.66) on Wednesday. ME Group International has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.73).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.