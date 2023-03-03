Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,042.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

