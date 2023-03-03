Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.19.

CM stock opened at C$62.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.79. The stock has a market cap of C$56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

