Caroline Waldron Buys 16,700 Shares of Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS) Stock

Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS – Get Rating) insider Caroline Waldron purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,311.90 ($9,670.20).

Genetic Signatures Limited operates as a molecular diagnostic (MDx) company in Australia, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and Africa. It designs and manufactures a suite of real-time polymerase chain reaction-based products for detection of infectious diseases under the EasyScreen brand name.

