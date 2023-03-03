Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Up 3.2 %

Celanese stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celanese by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.