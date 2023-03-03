Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 3.2 %

Celanese stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celanese by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.