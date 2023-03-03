Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.33% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

