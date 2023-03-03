Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

CERS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cerus by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

