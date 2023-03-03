Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

LNG opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.