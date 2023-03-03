CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:CIX opened at C$15.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,233.42. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

