Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Cynthia Ryan Sells 803 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cynthia Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $287.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.42.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

