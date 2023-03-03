Citigroup Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $143.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

