Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 17,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.