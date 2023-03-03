Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 17,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
