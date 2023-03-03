Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.6 %

SID stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

