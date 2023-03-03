Comparing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Commonwealth Financial and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

69.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 29.90% 12.36% 1.34% Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $428.66 million 3.44 $128.18 million $1.36 11.60 Simmons First National $1.03 billion 2.67 $256.40 million $2.07 10.48

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking, an automated teller machine network, personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

