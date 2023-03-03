ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

