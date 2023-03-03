CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 383,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,095,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $455,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.36, for a total transaction of $921,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total transaction of $463,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

