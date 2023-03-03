Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.50.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.42.
Coursera Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:COUR opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.