Cowen Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

