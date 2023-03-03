Cowen Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Workday stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.31.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

