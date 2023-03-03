Critical Comparison: Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) versus Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -29.86% -24.20% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Savara and Midatech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 1 0 3.00 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Savara currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Savara’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Savara has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savara and Midatech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 1,122.86 -$43.01 million ($0.25) -10.24 Midatech Pharma $645,000.00 16.80 -$7.51 million N/A N/A

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Savara.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Savara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

