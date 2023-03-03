CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.43 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

