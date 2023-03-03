DA Davidson Raises Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $173.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $156.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $185.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.82. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.09.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

