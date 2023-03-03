Delivery Hero (DHER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €94.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/15/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/15/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/13/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €40.00 ($42.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €97.00 ($103.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/31/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/30/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €69.40 ($73.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/20/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/11/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/9/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/6/2023 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €37.42 ($39.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52 week high of €57.82 ($61.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

