Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $334.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $305.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

