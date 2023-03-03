Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

FANG stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.30.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

