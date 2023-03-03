DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $12.42 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

