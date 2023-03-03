Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by SVB Securities

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

About Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.