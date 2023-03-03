Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by SVB Securities

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
