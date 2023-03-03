DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised DMC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

