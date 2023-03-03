Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.99 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.