DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 2,070 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

