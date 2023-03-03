DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 2,070 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DoorDash stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
