Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $992,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

