DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Lee (Les) Guthrie Acquires 4,211 Shares of Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Rating) insider Lee (Les) Guthrie bought 4,211 shares of DRA Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$12,001.35 ($8,109.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90.

DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, economic and project evaluation, study development, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, opportunity identification, preliminary economic assessment, and front-end engineering design, as well as advisory and front-end solutions, and pre/definitive/bankable feasibility studies.

