DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Lee (Les) Guthrie Acquires 4,211 Shares of Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Rating) insider Lee (Les) Guthrie bought 4,211 shares of DRA Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$12,001.35 ($8,109.02).
DRA Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90.
DRA Global Company Profile
See Also
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for DRA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.