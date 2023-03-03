DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Downgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

HSBC cut shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $186.92 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21.

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.