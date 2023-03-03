DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $186.92 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21.

DSV A/S Company Profile

Featured Articles

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

