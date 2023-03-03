Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DYN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $746.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 in the last ninety days. 42.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

