Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 67 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £141.59 million, a PE ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.85. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.80 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($7,843.61). 7.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.