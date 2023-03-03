Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.47. Envela shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 23,610 shares traded.

Envela Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

