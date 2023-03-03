Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

