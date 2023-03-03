Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.18.

ARE opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96. The stock has a market cap of C$693.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

