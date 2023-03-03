Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

