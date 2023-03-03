Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.22 ($21.51) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.81 and its 200-day moving average is €19.00. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

