Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Insider Activity at Exicure

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Cbi Usa, Inc. bought 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,218,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure

About Exicure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

