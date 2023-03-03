Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Exicure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
Insider Activity at Exicure
In other Exicure news, major shareholder Cbi Usa, Inc. bought 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,218,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exicure (XCUR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.