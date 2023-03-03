ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. ExlService has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In other news, Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $66,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 5,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 49.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.