Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,197.22 ($14.45).

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.55) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.48) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,069 ($12.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($23.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,243.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.