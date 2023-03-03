Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Acquires $150,011.84 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.