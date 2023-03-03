Financial Analysis: GeneDx (WGS) versus Its Rivals

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -132.93% -449.17% -30.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.49 GeneDx Competitors $1.42 billion -$111.08 million -8.09

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GeneDx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 289 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 58.39%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

