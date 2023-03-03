Fiona Pearse Acquires 170,825 Shares of Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Stock

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Rating) insider Fiona Pearse bought 170,825 shares of Smart Parking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$37,923.15 ($25,623.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Parking Management, Technology, and Research and Development segments. It sells smart city and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, hardware, and software for parking solutions.

