First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,550 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,247,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 274.0% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

