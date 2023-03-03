First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 13,402 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Hubbell worth $90,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.