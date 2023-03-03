First Trust Advisors LP Has $93.79 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in APA were worth $93,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of APA by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.