First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,959 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 67,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.46% of eBay worth $92,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.